Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Shahdra Family Park

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC pays surprise visit to Shahdra Family Park

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa made a surprise visit to Shahdra Family Park. He inspected the cleanliness and maintenance of the plants and their watering.

He said that officials and staff of relevant departments should work diligently to make Bahawalpur beautiful, green, and clean.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the relevant officials to plant evergreen trees in the park and pay special attention to their care.

He instructed the officials to maintain the beauty of the park. He said that the jogging track and swings for children should be maintained in the park, and the fountain should be kept functional.

He reviewed the parking arrangements at the park. Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur visited the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur and inspected the facilities provided in the gymnasium and the functionality of the air conditioning system.

Related Topics

Visit Bahawalpur Family

Recent Stories

SBP decides to reduce policy rate by Rs150bps to 2 ..

SBP decides to reduce policy rate by Rs150bps to 20.5pc

17 minutes ago
 Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

50 minutes ago
 PM’s China visit to have positive impact on coun ..

PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

4 hours ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

5 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

5 hours ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

5 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan