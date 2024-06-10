DC pays surprise visit to Shahdra Family Park

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa made a surprise visit to Shahdra Family Park. He inspected the cleanliness and maintenance of the plants and their watering.

He said that officials and staff of relevant departments should work diligently to make Bahawalpur beautiful, green, and clean.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the relevant officials to plant evergreen trees in the park and pay special attention to their care.

He instructed the officials to maintain the beauty of the park. He said that the jogging track and swings for children should be maintained in the park, and the fountain should be kept functional.

He reviewed the parking arrangements at the park. Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur visited the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur and inspected the facilities provided in the gymnasium and the functionality of the air conditioning system.