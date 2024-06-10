DC Pays Surprise Visit To Shahdra Family Park
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa made a surprise visit to Shahdra Family Park. He inspected the cleanliness and maintenance of the plants and their watering.
He said that officials and staff of relevant departments should work diligently to make Bahawalpur beautiful, green, and clean.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the relevant officials to plant evergreen trees in the park and pay special attention to their care.
He instructed the officials to maintain the beauty of the park. He said that the jogging track and swings for children should be maintained in the park, and the fountain should be kept functional.
He reviewed the parking arrangements at the park. Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur visited the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur and inspected the facilities provided in the gymnasium and the functionality of the air conditioning system.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to reduce policy rate by Rs150bps to 20.5pc
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNDP, Italian Embassy sign financial agreement for Water Development Project31 seconds ago
-
CM takes notice of rape34 seconds ago
-
DPO inspects police station building10 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur orders tight Security10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur experiences hot & dry weather10 minutes ago
-
Robber killed during robbery attempt10 minutes ago
-
Distt admin to ensure best arrangements during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
RPO Bannu Imran Shahid assumes charge10 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to get Gomal University out of financial crises: VC21 minutes ago
-
8 gamblers arrested21 minutes ago
-
Seven properties sealed21 minutes ago
-
To meet needs of food insecurity no less than a challenge: Minister21 minutes ago