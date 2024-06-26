DC Pays Surprise Visit To Sir Sadiq Hospital
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital. He visited various wards of the Hospital to assess the medical facilities provided to the patients and inquired about the treatment services available.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Hamid Khan accompanied him on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioner also visited the emergency, pharmacy and other departments. He talked to the patients under treatment in the wards and inquired about the treatment facilities. The DC also inspected the cleanliness, maintenance and tree plantation work at the Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Hospital.
