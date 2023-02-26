UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Surprise Visit To Slaughter House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DC pays surprise visit to slaughter house

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the slaughterhouse Bahawalpur.

He directed that a veterinary doctor should be present and the hygiene of the slaughterhouse should be maintained by timely disposing of the waste of animals.

He said that the maintenance work of the building would be completed soon.

Related Topics

Visit Doctor Bahawalpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

8 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

53 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.