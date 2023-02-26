DC pays surprise visit to slaughter house

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the slaughterhouse Bahawalpur.

He directed that a veterinary doctor should be present and the hygiene of the slaughterhouse should be maintained by timely disposing of the waste of animals.

He said that the maintenance work of the building would be completed soon.