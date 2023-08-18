Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To THQ Jaranwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DC pays surprise visit to THQ Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh paid a surprise visit to the THQ Hospital Jaranwala on Friday.

He reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients in different wards. He checked the attendance of doctors and staff and inquired about medical facilities being provided to patients by the hospital administration.

He also reviewed the working condition of medical instruments and directed the management that interruption in treatment to the patients would not be tolerated.

He also observed the standard of cleanliness in the hospital and issued orders to maintain a clean environment at all times.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is focusing on the health sector, so there is no room of negligence in this regard.

