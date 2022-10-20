DC pays surprise visit to vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Thursday paid a surprise visit to 'Sabzi Mandi' (vegetable market) to check prices and quality of vegetables and fruit in Mirpur Mathrlo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Abdullah Usman on Thursday paid a surprise visit to 'Sabzi Mandi' (vegetable market) to check prices and quality of vegetables and fruit in Mirpur Mathrlo.

During the visit, he directed traders and commission agents to sell their items at low rates so that retailers could sell them cheaper to customers.

He directed the President Market committee to provide rate lists daily so that shopkeepers could display them properly. He said if anyone was found selling vegetables and fruit at higher rates they would be punished according to the law.