NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib, Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao on Thursday made an unexpected visit to the Government Associate College for Women, inspecting attendance and sanitation arrangements.

During his tour, he interacted with students, inquiring about their concerns and delivering lectures.

Talking to APP, he urged female students to focus on their academics as they will have to lead the nation in the future and that's why they should focus on their education.

He directed the college administration to ensure proper cleaning arrangements within 24 hours, warning of strict action if improvements are not made.

Additionally, he instructed the administration to undertake renovation measures to enhance the college's infrastructure.

