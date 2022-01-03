DC pays surprise visits to Government schools

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday paid a surprise visit to government High School No. 1 and Primary school Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday paid a surprise visit to government High School No. 1 and Primary school Sukkur.

The deputy commissioner inspected class rooms and laboratories at the school.

He also went through the school records and showed his dis satisfaction on cleanliness in the schools.

He directed the school administration to improve the cleanliness in the school and provide a clean atmosphere to the students.

He also directed the school principals to pay further attention for improvement of education and ensure that all computers in the lab must be in working order.