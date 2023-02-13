DC pays surprise visits to hospital, health centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu paid surprise visits to a hospital and a health centre working in rural area and ordered doctors and staff to improve health services.

DC visited tahsil headquarters (THQ) hospital Khanewal and basic health unit (BHU) Chak 171/10-R.

At THQ hospital, DC checked emergency, outpatient department (OPD) and other wards where he observed service delivery and interviewed patients and their attendants on their treatment and availability of medicines.

During visit to BHU, DC checked attendance of staff, doctors and cleanliness situation and asked staff to improve service delivery in accordance with the resources available.