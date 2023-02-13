UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Surprise Visits To Hospital, Health Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DC pays surprise visits to hospital, health centres

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu paid surprise visits to a hospital and a health centre working in rural area and ordered doctors and staff to improve health services.

DC visited tahsil headquarters (THQ) hospital Khanewal and basic health unit (BHU) Chak 171/10-R.

At THQ hospital, DC checked emergency, outpatient department (OPD) and other wards where he observed service delivery and interviewed patients and their attendants on their treatment and availability of medicines.

During visit to BHU, DC checked attendance of staff, doctors and cleanliness situation and asked staff to improve service delivery in accordance with the resources available.

Related Topics

Visit Khanewal

Recent Stories

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

50 minutes ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

51 minutes ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

1 hour ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.