UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said the business community should renew its commitment on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

He was addressing a dignified function at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) to celebrate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation on Friday.

The DC paid tribute to the great visionary leader who achieved a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed said:" We can resolve all problems being faced by the country after following principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah".

Later, a cake was cut in connection with the day while President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed offered prayers for development and prosperity of the country besides martyrs of the Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Senior Vice President FCCI Chaudhary Tallat Mahmood, Vice President Ayub Aslam Manj,executive members and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Business Muhammad Ali Jinnah Chamber Muhammad Ali Commerce Muslim All Industry

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

40 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

42 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

49 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

1 hour ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

1 hour ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.