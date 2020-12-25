DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said the business community should renew its commitment on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

He was addressing a dignified function at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) to celebrate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation on Friday.

The DC paid tribute to the great visionary leader who achieved a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed said:" We can resolve all problems being faced by the country after following principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah".

Later, a cake was cut in connection with the day while President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed offered prayers for development and prosperity of the country besides martyrs of the Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Senior Vice President FCCI Chaudhary Tallat Mahmood, Vice President Ayub Aslam Manj,executive members and others were also present.