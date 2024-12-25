DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, praising his unparalleled leadership, unwavering determination and tireless efforts that led to the creation of Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the occasion, the DC highlighted Quaid-e-Azam's philosophy of Unity, Faith and Discipline, which laid the foundation for building a great nation. The event included a cake-cutting ceremony, which he performed alongside CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar and MPA Salman Naeem here on Wednesday.

Prayers were also offered for the safety and prosperity of the country during the ceremony.

Addressing the audience, Deputy Commissioner said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen would enjoy equality, justice and equal opportunities for progress. He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Pakistan was a symbol of peace, love and development. He further reiterated the administration's commitment to implementing public welfare projects in line with Quaid-e-Azam's vision, ensuring the development and well-being of the nation.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his invaluable contributions to the creation of a prosperous and united Pakistan.