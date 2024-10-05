Open Menu

DC Pays Tribute To Teachers On World Teachers’ Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC pays tribute to teachers on World Teachers’ Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza extended his heartfelt tribute to teachers for their invaluable contributions to education and society.

In his message on the World Teacher Day, being celebrated on Saturday, the DC said that teachers introduce individuals and nations to civilization through education and training.

The DC emphasised that dignified nations hold teachers in the highest esteem, recognising their pivotal role in shaping future generations."Thanks to teachers, students achieve milestones of progress," he noted, highlighting that the impact of educators extends beyond individual students to uplift entire communities. He stressed that the training provided by teachers refines society as a whole.

