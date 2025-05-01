DC pays tribute to workers on Labour Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to the hardworking labour force, recognising their invaluable contributions to the city’s progress and development.

In his message on the International Labour Day, he stated that Labour Day serves as a reminder to honour the dedication, perseverance, and resilience of workers, whose tireless efforts lay the foundation for Lahore’s economic and social success. “Without the contribution of labourers, the development and prosperity of Lahore would not be possible,” he stated.

The DC acknowledged that workers across all sectors, including construction, manufacturing, transport, sanitation, and services, are the pillars of the city’s social and economic life.

Their commitment and hard work are central to the continued growth and vibrancy of Lahore.

The district administration of Lahore reiterated its firm commitment to protecting the rights, health, and safety of all workers, ensuring they receive fair treatment and are provided with secure and dignified working conditions.

Calling the labour force the backbone of the economy, the DC assured that the administration stands in solidarity with all workers and will continue to prioritize their welfare and empowerment.