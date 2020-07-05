DC pays tributes to frontline workers fighting against coronavirus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman Sunday paid tributes to the frontline workers fighting against coronavirus without any fear and helped saving the lives of ailing humanity.

Addressing a function held at Commissioner House here to mark the 100th day of determination and courage of the frontline workers who served tirelessly during these 100-day by helping the people.

Government officials, business leaders, scholars and representatives attended the function from various walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that when the first positive case of coronavirus reported in Pakistan on February 26, there were fear that the disease would cause a lot damage. However, due to the commitment of the nation and the efforts of various institutions, scholars, the business community, media persons, and the full cooperation of the people, despite all the concerns, our country managed this epidemic much better than many good countries, he added.

Thus, in about 220,000 reported cases in Pakistan, 125,000 patients had recovered so far while 95,000 were undergoing treatment, he said, adding, "The total death toll was just over 4,000 while the infection rate had come down from 22 to 16." He praised the Pakistan Army, Police and Civil Forces, TMS, WSSC, all government departments, scholars, business community, Tiger Force, journalists, writers and other organizations and individuals. He also appreciated the public for their positive response to police, health workers, and workers of the district administration by following the guideline issued by the provincial government.

Similarly, he appealed that these efforts should not only be maintained but also be doubled on Eid-ul-Adha so that this deadly virus could be eradicated.

At the end, he distributed certificates of appreciation, courage and determination shown by frontline workers.