DC Pays Visit To Cardiac Centre Of BVH

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday paid visit to Cardiac Emergency Section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BHV) Bahawalpur

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof. Dr. Niaz Maqsood, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Younis Warraich, XEn Builder Muhammad Nisar were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner inspected various departments and wards of Cardiac Emergency. Prof. Dr. Shahadat Hussain briefed about the facilities provided for the treatment of the patient.

Deputy Commissioner said that steps should be taken for proper maintenance, provision of wheelchairs and improved medical facilities at the cardiac emergency.

He visited the beautiful cultural monuments in the lawn of Bahawal Victoria Hospital and appreciated the efforts of MS BVH Dr. Younis Warraich.

