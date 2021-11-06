UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Visit To City, Inspect Water, Sanitation, Hygiene Situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar paid a surprise visit of Ghulam Rasool Shah Colony to inspect the area upon the complaints of public of Nawabshah city regarding sanitation, drainage and other issues.

He directed for immediate improvement of sanitation and drainage system of the city particularly of Ghulam Rasool Shah Colony.

He directed for more steps to resolve issues of basic amenities including disposal of drainage water and supply of clean drinking water to the general public. He said that all possible steps are being taken to settle the public issues. Chief Municipal Officer Anees Siyal, Hazoor Bux Soomro and other officials were present on the occasion.

Later DC visited Government Primary school Naya Madrassa and inspected the educational activities.

