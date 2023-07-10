Open Menu

DC Pays Visit To Expected Floods Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 07:26 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi in view of expected floods, visited different areas including Moza Jogera, Kharora Baqir and directed villagers to shift to safe places for security.

Moreover, announcements were made on loudspeakers of mosques warning the resident of low-lying areas with their animals for their safety.

DC visited Flood Relief Camps along with officers of district administration.

Talking to the people gathered there, the Deputy Commissioner informed that 18 flood relief camps had set up in different areas of the district.

He said all possible arrangements had been finalized in view of expected floods in rivers.

The concerned officers had been appointed at relief camps with all possible facilities for the affected people.

It may be noted that two Rivers Jhelum and Chenab join at the place of Trimu Head Works in Jhang district and people were affected every year according to the level of floods.

