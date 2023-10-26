Open Menu

DC Pays Visit To HM Khowaja DC School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) In a visit to HM Khoja DC High School, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider checked the attendance of teachers and students of the school and inspected the educational activities.

Deputy Director of Secondary education Qurban Ali Rahu and other officials were present on the occasion. During the visit to classrooms, the Commissioner asked questions from students on the arts and science subjects and collected information about practicals accorded by teachers.

Commissioner expressed his anger over the teachers and headmaster when students gave wrong answers to questions asked by him.

On the occasion Commissioner directed the headmaster to instruct all teachers to activate the science lab in the school and the science practicals done there. He also directed to ensure the attendance of students.

School headmaster Naseem Pirzada informed Commissioner that at present more than 1800 students are studying in the sixth to tenth class of the school.

