ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In response to India's aggression against Pakistan, Islamabad’s hospitals have been placed on high alert, while the district administration has started reviewing emergency preparations in key medical facilities.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited major public hospitals in the Federal capital, including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Polyclinic and CDA Hospital, to inspect emergency arrangements, said the spokesman of ICT administration here on Wednesday.

Following these visits, all non-emergency surgeries in government hospitals have been postponed. Officials said this decision was taken to ensure full readiness in case of any medical emergency related to the regional situation.

Meanwhile, dedicated beds have been allocated in each hospital to handle possible emergency cases.

The Deputy Commissioner said that staff are being mobilized accordingly and emergency protocols have been activated.

Furthermore, all magistrates have also been assigned duties in all major hospitals to support the medical staff and help manage any urgent developments.

DC Irfan Memon confirmed that the alert status is active across both public and private hospitals in the capital. The administration said that they were closely monitoring the situation and that all relevant departments have been instructed to stay prepared.

This move comes as part of a broader effort by the district administration to ensure rapid medical response and coordination in case of any crisis between the two countries.