DC pays visit to Khyber Eye Hospital Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (retired) Khalid Mehmood on Friday visited the Khyber Eye Foundation Hospital Peshawar, a charitable organization.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood inspected different sections, including Operation Theater, wards, clinic and other departments and highly praised the services and free of cost treatment of poor and needy people in the hospital.

On the occasion, a senior official of the hospital comprehensively briefed the deputy commissioner about different facilities, use of modern technology, gadgets and equipment in surgery and others functions, especially provision of free of cost treatment of patients.

DC Peshawar was informed that surgeries of more than 9,000 people have been done free of cost in the hospital so far while the hospital is being equipped with state of the art machinery and gadgets.

During the visit of the DC, the hospital Chairman Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Khalid Sultan, Luqman Shah, Ghayyar Sethi, Taimoor Shah, Shaukat Bashir, Obaid Siddique, Malik Muhammad Ali, administrative officers, representatives from relevant stakeholders and philanthropists were present.

Faiz Muhammad thanked the Deputy Commissioner for paying visit to the hospital and urged the senior official to take steps to remove encroachment and hurdles in front of the hospital.

Khalid Mehmood said that the service to ailing humanity is a religious and important obligation and Khyber Eye Foundation Hospital has played a pivotal role in this regard.

Talking about vaccination against covid-19, the Deputy Commissioner said that the government has set a vaccination target of 2.2 million including male and female adults and above age in district Peshawar.

However, he lamented that during the last three to four months, only 300,000 people were so far vaccinated in the district.

He said the rest of vaccination to 1.9 million people in district Peshawar is a daunting task for them.

The DC expressed fear that Peshawar could be worst affected if the fourth wave of Covid-19 would come as the vaccination ratio is very low in the district as compared to other districts of the province.

The senior official sought the support of Khyber Eye Hospital, business community and people from different walks of life to meet with the vaccination target as soon as possible.

On the occasion, DC assured the administration of extending every possible support to remove irritants in the way of smooth functioning affairs of the hospitals.