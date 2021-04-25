DC pays visit to local market, checks quality of food

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Sunday paid a surprise visit to local markets of fruits and vegitables market to monitor the prices and quality of essential items being provided to the people during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

The DC who was observing fast spent more than two hours in markets despite extreme heat and suffocation to review the prices of essential items being provided to the citizens. He also talked to the consumers and inquired from them about the rates and quality of daily use items.

He checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, and flour at the different shops as well as their quality. He said that instructions have also issyed that quality essential item should be available to the masses at reasonable rates in the markets.

He directed ACs to ensure proper quality and sale of essential items at the fixed rates during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and warned that no compromise will be made in this regard.