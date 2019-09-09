DC pays visit to LUMHS, other hospitals to review arrangements for Ashura

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ms. Ayesha Abro Sunday paid surprise visits to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, Taluka Hospital Qasimabad and Bhitai Medical Hospital Latifad and reviewed arrangements made there for providing emergency health services to the mourners during Ashura

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ):The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ms. Ayesha Abro Sunday paid surprise visits to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, Taluka Hospital Qasimabad and Bhitai Medical Hospital Latifad and reviewed arrangements made there for providing emergency health services to the mourners during Ashura.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Medical Officers in LUMHS hospital city branch and other required staff to ensure cleanliness and provision of all required medical facilities to be provided to the mourners during 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.� She visited emergency, Urology wards, blood bank laboratory and other sections of Liaquat Medical Hospital city branch and directed the concerned officials to complete all arrangements for provision of medical facilities to the general public and ensue presence of required medical as well as para medical staff during Ashura.

� The DC also directed that ambulances along with required medicines and equipment must be made available with the mourning processions so that treatment could be provided to the mourners in case any emergency.� During visit to Taluka hospital Qasimabad and Bhitai hospital Latifabad, the Deputy Commissioner expressed annoyance over lack of required staff and arrangements there and issued show cause notices to the officers concerned and directed them to personally submit detailed reply to her office within three days.� She said all departments including health department should discharge their responsibilities with commitment failing which action would be initiated against violators.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif and other officers were also accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during her visit to the hospitals.�