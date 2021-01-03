UrduPoint.com
DC Pays Visit To 'panaah Gah' At Fowara Chowk

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:00 PM

DC pays visit to 'panaah gah' at Fowara Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Sunday paid a surprise visit to 'panaah gah' (Shelter Home) established here near the Fowara Chowk.

During visit, he inspected cleanliness arrangements and provision of warm beds at the facility.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of food being served as well as other facilities for the people living in the shelter.

The deputy commissioner also shared food with the people living in the shelter home. He also urged philanthropists to come forward and play their effective role to help facilitate the needy and deserving people, adding that it was the responsibility of the society to take care of the underprivileged.

More Stories From Pakistan

