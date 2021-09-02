UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Visit To PMH Nawabshah

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:18 PM

DC pays visit to PMH Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar on Thursday visited People Medical Hospital Nawabshah and its various departments including Trauma Center, NICVD, Emergency Ward, Accident section, Ultrasound and inspected health facilities for patients.

During the visit DC instructed Medical Superintendent Dr Yar Ali Jamali to provide better treatment facilities to patients and ensured availability of medicines and attendance of doctors.

DC instructed the Medical Superintendent to adopt all possible steps for sanitation and cleanliness at hospital.

He also directed to provide test facilities to patients admitted at hospital.

Later the DC visited the Isolation ward set up at the hospital and collected information about facilities being provided to corona patients.

On the occasion Medical Superintendent Dr Yar Ali Jamali briefed the Deputy Commissioner about health facilities being given to patients at hospital.

