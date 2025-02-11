DC pays visit to proposed roads’ sites in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has visited the sites for the construction of roads being constructed under the sugar cess fund in the district.

According to the district administration, the road projects would be executed by the communication and works department, resolving traffic issues in the district as well as leading to promotion of business activities.

It says that these roads have a total length of 9.5 kilometers, equipped with necessary requirements to facilitate people of the respective areas.

These roads included Diyal Road to Zafar Abad having four kilometers length, 2.5 km main Multan road to Ara Road, one-km main Multan road to Ejaz and two kilometers mian Chashma road to Dhakki road.

During the inspection, the DC directed authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of those projects while using quality materials.

She was of the view that communities should be engaged to maintain transparency.

APP/slm