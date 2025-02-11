Open Menu

DC Pays Visit To Proposed Roads’ Sites In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DC pays visit to proposed roads’ sites in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has visited the sites for the construction of roads being constructed under the sugar cess fund in the district.

According to the district administration, the road projects would be executed by the communication and works department, resolving traffic issues in the district as well as leading to promotion of business activities.

It says that these roads have a total length of 9.5 kilometers, equipped with necessary requirements to facilitate people of the respective areas.

These roads included Diyal Road to Zafar Abad having four kilometers length, 2.5 km main Multan road to Ara Road, one-km main Multan road to Ejaz and two kilometers mian Chashma road to Dhakki road.

During the inspection, the DC directed authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of those projects while using quality materials.

She was of the view that communities should be engaged to maintain transparency.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

36 seconds ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

47 seconds ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

16 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

16 minutes ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

31 minutes ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

45 minutes ago
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

60 minutes ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

1 hour ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan