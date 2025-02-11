DC Pays Visit To Proposed Roads’ Sites In Dera
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has visited the sites for the construction of roads being constructed under the sugar cess fund in the district.
According to the district administration, the road projects would be executed by the communication and works department, resolving traffic issues in the district as well as leading to promotion of business activities.
It says that these roads have a total length of 9.5 kilometers, equipped with necessary requirements to facilitate people of the respective areas.
These roads included Diyal Road to Zafar Abad having four kilometers length, 2.5 km main Multan road to Ara Road, one-km main Multan road to Ejaz and two kilometers mian Chashma road to Dhakki road.
During the inspection, the DC directed authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of those projects while using quality materials.
She was of the view that communities should be engaged to maintain transparency.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC pays visit to proposed roads’ sites in Dera6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange Project6 minutes ago
-
SALU Students Week to celebrate heritage, poetry & nature6 minutes ago
-
KPEFA agrees to HR development activities6 minutes ago
-
FIA crackdown: 153 cases registered, 46 arrested so far16 minutes ago
-
SP investigation holds crucial meeting with SDPOs & SHOs16 minutes ago
-
Road Tribe Academy established in Sukkur to train athletes36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 500 kites, string rolls36 minutes ago
-
Coordination committee meeting held36 minutes ago
-
Legislation is the sole privilege of the parliament: SCP observes once again46 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervaiz announces Rapid Response Cell for women's protection56 minutes ago
-
Vessel Sealing System installed at Ayub Teaching Hospital56 minutes ago