DC pays visit to quarantine centers

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Thursday paid visit to quarantine centers and inspected facilities for coronavirus patients.

He visited quarantine centers of Comsats, Abbotabad Public school and isolation wards at Ayub Medical Complex and Shahina Jameel hospitals and inspected safety measures and facilities provided for tackling emergency in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He also took round of newly built lab at Ayub Teaching Hospital and reviewed arrangements.

He directed the concerned staff to take all safety measures while handling coronavirus patients besides raising awareness about precautionary measures among common people.