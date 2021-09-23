UrduPoint.com

DC Pays Visit To THQ Hospital, ADLR Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:31 PM

DC pays visit to THQ hospital, ADLR office

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday visited Tehsil Headquarter hospital Ahmadpur East and inspected facilities being providing to masses

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday visited Tehsil Headquarter hospital Ahmadpur East and inspected facilities being providing to masses.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ahmadpur East Syed Usman Hassan, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makool, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khara and Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

He inspected the Emergency Department, Outdoor Patients Department, Pathological Lab and other sections of THQ Ahmadpur East and also checked the stock of medicines.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff should provide better medical facilities to the patients. He also inspected the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements of the hospital.

DC also visited the Assistant Director Land Record Center (ADLR) Ahamdpur East where he reviewed the facilities provided to the people regarding revenue-related issues.

Deputy Commissioner visited various counters of the ADLR office and inquired about the revenue related facilities from the visiting persons.

