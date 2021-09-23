DC pays visit to Uch Sharif, inspects faulty drainage system

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday visited Uch Sharif and also inspected the faulty drainage scheme in Mohalla Bukhari.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Syed Usman Hassan and Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar were also present on the occasion.

He inspected the faulty sewerage system and listened to public complaints in Mohalla Bukhari.

Deputy Commissioner directed to file a case against the contractor of the relevant development scheme in the police station and take legal action against the concerned officers and staff.

He said that the sewerage system should be fixed and sanitation arrangements should be improved so that people could get relief. Deputy Commissioner inspected the procession routes and sites of Majalis of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Uch Sharif. He reviewed the security, cleanliness and other arrangements.