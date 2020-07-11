UrduPoint.com
DC Pays Visits To Various Water Channels

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:29 PM

DC pays visits to various water channels

In view of reports of monsoon rains in Tank and to protect the citizens and their properties from damage due to impending flood damage, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday made emergency visits to various water channels across the district and immediately alerted the concerned authorities

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :In view of reports of monsoon rains in Tank and to protect the citizens and their properties from damage due to impending flood damage, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday made emergency visits to various water channels across the district and immediately alerted the concerned authorities.

Issuing orders for cleaning of water channels filled with mud the DC said that in view of the expected monsoon rains and floods, the district administration of Tank has been mobilized.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi said that the district administration was committed to solving the problems of the people and all practical steps were being taken for the public interest so that the grievances of the people can be alleviated.

That in view of the impending flood danger, the district administration was taking precautionary measures to protect the public area and property from the ravages of floods.

He said that any kind of negligence and carelessness would not be tolerated in the area. As soon as the orders of the Deputy Commissioner were received, the concerned authorities along with large machinery set up various water channels including wand Chuha. The excavation and cleaning work has been started on priority basis.

People belonging to civil society have appreciated the initiative of Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi.

