DC performs ground breaking of monument at MDA Chowk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Kareem performed ground breaking of monument at Multan Development Authority (MDA) chowk here on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons he said that construction of monuments at different chowk in the city were part of the beautification plan.

He said that monument at MDA chowk was being constructed by government's fund. However, other monuments were being constructed with financial assistance of different businessmen. Earlier, he was briefed about the monument by officials of MDA. The officials stated that it would 26 feet high monument. Similarly, calligraphy work would be the main feature of the monument.

South Punjab is very much rich in calligraphy art. The monument would be a good addition to city's beauty. The monument is being constructed with cost of Rs 30 million. The monument will be completed within two months.

Responding a query about pace of work on Nishtar II hospital, DC Aamir Kareem stated that he visited 500-bedded Nishtar II on other day. The work was heading forward with rapid pace. The health facility would be operational by April 2022, he hoped.

About south Punjab secretariat, he apprised that it would be completed by 2023. To another question about delay in construction of Nawabpur road, DC promised to speed up work to facilitate masses.