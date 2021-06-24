UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Peshawar Badminton Boys & Girls Championship Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

DC Peshawar Badminton Boys & Girls Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar District Boys and Girls Badminton Championship got underway here at Wood International Badminton Hall on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship where in more than 111 boys and girls are taking part.

District sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, international badminton coaches Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah, Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Muhammad Amjad, officials, and players were also present.

A total of 111 boys and girls players from Peshawar District were taking part in Boys singles, Boys doubles, Girls singles, doubles, U13 singles and U19 singles.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood alongwith Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Admin Officer Syed Jaffer Shah also witnessed the matches.

In the U13 singles category, Haseeb defeated Abdullah by 21-11, 2119 and 21-17, Saad defeated Abu Bakr by 21-19, 21-17, 21-18, Masood Ahmed beat Moeed by 21-17, 21-19, 17-21 and 21-19 and Hamdan defeated Aimal by 21-16, 21-17 and 21-19. In the U19 boys singles, Hasher defeated Shayan by 21-15, 21-17 and 21-19, Sohail defeated Usman by 21-15, 21-17 and 21-16, Shoaib defeated Afzal by 21-16, 21-19 and 21-16 and moved to the next stage.

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton From

Recent Stories

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

56 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

58 seconds ago

Next Round of Astana Negotiations on Syria Schedul ..

3 minutes ago

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US permanent envoy to UN discu ..

39 minutes ago

Moscow to Declare Strong Protest to UK Ambassador ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.