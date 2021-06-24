DC Peshawar Badminton Boys & Girls Championship begins

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar District Boys and Girls Badminton Championship got underway here at Wood International Badminton Hall on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship where in more than 111 boys and girls are taking part.

District sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, international badminton coaches Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah, Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Muhammad Amjad, officials, and players were also present.

A total of 111 boys and girls players from Peshawar District were taking part in Boys singles, Boys doubles, Girls singles, doubles, U13 singles and U19 singles.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood alongwith Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Admin Officer Syed Jaffer Shah also witnessed the matches.

In the U13 singles category, Haseeb defeated Abdullah by 21-11, 2119 and 21-17, Saad defeated Abu Bakr by 21-19, 21-17, 21-18, Masood Ahmed beat Moeed by 21-17, 21-19, 17-21 and 21-19 and Hamdan defeated Aimal by 21-16, 21-17 and 21-19. In the U19 boys singles, Hasher defeated Shayan by 21-15, 21-17 and 21-19, Sohail defeated Usman by 21-15, 21-17 and 21-16, Shoaib defeated Afzal by 21-16, 21-19 and 21-16 and moved to the next stage.