DC Peshawar Commended Over Imposing Ban On E-cigarettes, Vapes, Nicotine Pouches
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Provincial Alliance for Tobacco and Nicotine Control (PATNC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commended Deputy Commissioner Peshawar for taking decisive action to protect the health of youth by imposing a ban on use, sale, storage, promotion, and advertisement of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches in District Peshawar.
This proactive measure is an essential step in curbing the rising trend of nicotine addiction among young people and safeguarding public health, says a press release issued here on Monday.
E-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches have increasingly become popular among youth due to their easy availability and aggressive marketing tactics.
These products are often wrongly perceived as a safer alternative to traditional tobacco products, but research shows they pose significant health risks, particularly to young users.
The nicotine content in these products can lead to addiction, impaired brain development, and an increased likelihood of transitioning to other harmful substances. Moreover, the use of these products is associated with respiratory problems and other severe health conditions, which can further strain the already fragile healthcare system in the province.
"Nicotine addiction among youth is a growing concern that requires immediate and effective action," said Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins.
"The Deputy Commissioner’s decision to interim ban these harmful products in Peshawar under section 144 is a commendable step towards protecting our children and ensuring a healthier future. We urge the provincial government to extend this ban across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protect all children from the harmful effects of these products. And meanwhile, adopt comprehensive legislation to ban these," Qamar demanded.
Usman Afridi, President of Grow Up, a youth-led organization, added, "Our youth are our future, and it is our collective responsibility to shield them from products that can harm their health and wellbeing.
The interim ban in Peshawar is a significant move, but it is only the beginning. We call on the authorities to take this further and implement a province-wide ban to safeguard all our young people from the dangers of nicotine addiction, Usman added.
The Provincial Alliance for Tobacco and Nicotine Control (PATNC) calls on the provincial government to extend this ban to all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
We believe that all children, regardless of where they live, deserve protection from the harms associated with e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches.
We must take collective action to address this public health crisis and prevent our youth from falling victim to these dangerous products.
