DC Peshawar For Ensuring Corona SOPs, Directs Stern Action Against Violators

Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

DC Peshawar for ensuring corona SOPs, directs stern action against violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has said that the officials of the district administration along with Pakistan Army and Police Officers have round the clock working to ensure implementation of the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across the provincial capital.

Talking to media men, he said, for this the team also paid frequent visits to different localities only to take action against those found violating the corona SOPs. During his visit to inspect markets across Peshawar, he said, efforts are being made to ensure implementation of the government SOPs regarding Corona.

He said more than 150 people were arrested for violating Corona SOPs, opening shops and not wearing safety masks despite ban. There is clear instruction to the officials of the district administration to implement the SOPs in all cases and strict action should be taken against violators, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood said.

He said the district administration with the help of Pakistan Army, Police would ensure implementation of corona SOPs as per the directives of the provincial government and National Coordination Committee on COVID-19.

More Stories From Pakistan

