DC Peshawar holds open court to address public issues

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The district administration of Peshawar organized an open court at the Auqaf complex eidgah on Charsadda Road to address public grievances and provide solutions at their doorstep.

The event, held under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram, witnessed significant public attendance. Assistant Commissioner Daud Salimi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Saleem Ayubi, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Zulfiqar Khan, along with revenue staff, departmental officers, local representatives, and area elders, participated in the session.

Announcements were made in the area beforehand to ensure public awareness and participation in the open court. Residents highlighted various issues, including reducing load-shedding duration on Charsadda Road, increasing gas pressure, taking immediate action against handcarts and encroachments causing frequent traffic jams at Bacha Khan Chowk and regular cleaning of drainage systems in the area.

Several individuals openly discussed their concerns with officials, while many submitted written applications. Officials issued on-the-spot directives to address the grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Daud Saleemi emphasized that the purpose of the open court is to bridge the gap between the government, administration, and the public, ensuring that citizens' issues are resolved at their doorstep.

He directed all officials to prioritize the resolution of complaints and encouraged the public to follow up on the actions taken regarding their concerns.