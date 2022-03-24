DC Peshawar holds Revenue Darbar

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan held a Revenue Darbar here on Thursday for the facilitation of the people in resolution of their problems and provision of copies, fardaat and other documents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan held a Revenue Darbar here on Thursday for the facilitation of the people in resolution of their problems and provision of copies, fardaat and other documents.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner, all administrative officers, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, sub-registrars, Gardawars, patwaris and others attended the darbar.

During Revenue Darbar, 94 applicants met with the Deputy Commissioner and other officers to highlight their problems. Most of the applicants were provided copies on the spot.

Similarly, in most of the cases, the Deputy Commissioner directed the correction of their Names in record.

During darbar, the officers of district administration also checked the registration and record of Patwaris.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Peshawar said that the objective of holding Revenue Darbar is immediate resolution of the problems of the people.

He said that the resolution of the problems of the people atop his priorities and for the achievement of this goal will take all required steps.