Open Menu

DC Peshawar Imposes Section 144 To Maintain Law And Order

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

DC Peshawar imposes Section 144 to maintain law and order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order situation by banning protests, gatherings and rallies without permission.

The decision in this connection was been taken in the larger interest of the public as incidents of terrorism took place in other places including Peshawar, Bajaur and Khyber, Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad said on Sunday.

The law enforcement agencies have expressed the fear that gatherings would be targeted by terrorists, he told adding that the implementation of Section 144 was for 5 days and legal action would be taken against those who violate the ban.

Related Topics

Peshawar Law And Order Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

14 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

14 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

14 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

14 hours ago
Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

14 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

14 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

14 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

15 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan