DC Peshawar imposes Section 144 to maintain law and order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order situation by banning protests, gatherings and rallies without permission.

The decision in this connection was been taken in the larger interest of the public as incidents of terrorism took place in other places including Peshawar, Bajaur and Khyber, Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad said on Sunday.

The law enforcement agencies have expressed the fear that gatherings would be targeted by terrorists, he told adding that the implementation of Section 144 was for 5 days and legal action would be taken against those who violate the ban.