DC Peshawar notifies new rate for 135 gram roti/naan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :On the recommendations of the District Price Review Committee and consultation with Nanbai Association Peshawar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has notified Rs.15/- rate for 135 grams roti/naan.

As per notification issued here on Wednesday, the rates notified are liable to be implemented forthwith and all nanbais (tandoor wala) have been directed to exhibit the notified price list at their shops.

The rate will be applicable for the entire district Peshawar, including areas of cantonment, Hayatabad and Hassan Khel Sub-Division.

No exception to this rate/weight is allowed.

All nanbais have been directed to place digital weighing machines in their tandoors at conspicuous places to enable users to test/weigh the naan.

Similarly, all restaurants and hotels of all standards would make available at least the naan of this notified weight and rate for their customers, in addition to any other variety of bread (Kulcha, Roghni Naan, etc) they may offer to customers.