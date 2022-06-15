UrduPoint.com

DC Peshawar Notifies New Rate For 135 Gram Roti/naan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

DC Peshawar notifies new rate for 135 gram roti/naan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :On the recommendations of the District Price Review Committee and consultation with Nanbai Association Peshawar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has notified Rs.15/- rate for 135 grams roti/naan.

As per notification issued here on Wednesday, the rates notified are liable to be implemented forthwith and all nanbais (tandoor wala) have been directed to exhibit the notified price list at their shops.

The rate will be applicable for the entire district Peshawar, including areas of cantonment, Hayatabad and Hassan Khel Sub-Division.

No exception to this rate/weight is allowed.

All nanbais have been directed to place digital weighing machines in their tandoors at conspicuous places to enable users to test/weigh the naan.

Similarly, all restaurants and hotels of all standards would make available at least the naan of this notified weight and rate for their customers, in addition to any other variety of bread (Kulcha, Roghni Naan, etc) they may offer to customers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Price May All Weight

Recent Stories

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

38 minutes ago
 Rupee touches historic low of Rs206.46 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs206.46 against US dollar

43 minutes ago
 Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's d ..

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's dream

2 hours ago
 Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and ..

Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and T20 rankings

2 hours ago
 Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

3 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.