DC Peshawar urges immediate action on drainage issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram emphasised the urgent need to address road drainage problems during a meeting with administrative officers, relevant department officials, and municipal authorities.

The DC highlighted the importance of a comprehensive strategy to enhance the drainage system, aiming to alleviate public hardships during the rainy season. The meeting reviewed ongoing projects and discussed plans to improve the city's infrastructure.

He directed all departments to ensure cooperation and effective communication to resolve drainage issues promptly. He reiterated the government's commitment to public welfare, stating that improving the drainage system is a key part of these efforts.

The DC urged the public to keep the city clean and avoid throwing garbage and plastic bags into drains. He called for community support in enhancing the drainage system and emphasized the collective responsibility to develop Peshawar and address public concerns.