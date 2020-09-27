UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Peshawar Visits Bannu

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

DC Peshawar visits Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asgher Sunday visited Masjid Madni Mal Mandi Bannu and inquired the heath of renowned religious scholar Maulan Abdul Sattar Shah Bukhari.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, DC Peshawar Ali Asgher said that he considered Bannu as his second home and the people of the area respected him during his service here.

Ali Asgher lauded the cooperation of administration with him during his service and said that he will remember their support in future.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Muhammad Ali Sunday Mosque

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

8 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

2 hours ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

2 hours ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

3 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.