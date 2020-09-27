DC Peshawar visits Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asgher Sunday visited Masjid Madni Mal Mandi Bannu and inquired the heath of renowned religious scholar Maulan Abdul Sattar Shah Bukhari.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, DC Peshawar Ali Asgher said that he considered Bannu as his second home and the people of the area respected him during his service here.

Ali Asgher lauded the cooperation of administration with him during his service and said that he will remember their support in future.