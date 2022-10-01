UrduPoint.com

DC Peshawar Visits Fruit And Vegetable Market, Monitored Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

DC Peshawar visits fruit and vegetable market, monitored prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan has paid a visit to the fruit and vegetable market in Peshawar on Saturday to monitor the rates of fruits, vegetables and chicken,to ensure display of price lists for consumers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner the price list of edibles was displayed on prominent places.

The rates of vegetables are potato (white) Rs 50, potato (red) Rs 90, onion Rs120, tomato Rs150, green-chili Rs320, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs120, cucumber Rs70, garlic Rs320, ginger Rs320, eggplant Rs70, pumpkin Rs70, cauliflower Rs 80 and cabbage was available on Rs 70 per Kg and per kilogram rate for chicken was fixed at Rs 280.

in district Peshawar.

Similarly, the rate of fruits are pomegranate (Kandhari) Rs 230, Apple (golden) Rs150, carrot Rs 130, peace Rs 210, mango (chaunsa) 220, watermelon Rs 80, Mithay (sweet lime) Rs 180, guava (Kohat) Rs 150, and per dozen Banana No. 1 would available on Rs110.

