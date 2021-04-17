DC Peshawar visits Ramadan sasta bazaars, reviews availability of food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood paid a surprise visit to the Sasta Bazaars in Ramadan to ensure availability of affordable and quality food items to the people in the provincial capital Peshawar, reviewed the availability of food items.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ehtesham-ul-Haq gave a briefing on the items in Ramadan Sasta Bazaar. In Peshawar, administrative officers are visiting the bazaars on a daily basis to ensure implementation of the official tariff, while in the bazaars, implementation of the Corona SOPs is also being ensured.

District administration officials visiting masajids and appealed to clerics to adhere to government code of conduct in masajids and to educate the public. In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Imran Khan visited Saddar bazaars last night and ensured the implementation of the Corona SOPs.

The butchers were arrested for not following the corona code of conduct issued by the provincial government. AC Dr. Ehtesham-ul-Haq inspected the markets on DalaZak Road and GT Road and ensured implementation of official tariffs and corona code of conduct. Assistant Commissioner Syed Noman Ali Shah, along with AAC Muhammad Shafiq Afridi, inspected the bazaars on University Road and ensured implementation of the Corona Code of Conduct. Assistant Commissioner Obaid Dogar along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Azhar Khan inspected the markets on Kohat Road and Ring Road and ensured implementation of official tariffs and Corona Code of Conduct.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Adil Ayub along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Ezhar Ahmed inspected the bazaars on Pishtakhara and Bara Road and ensured implementation of official price lists and Corona Code of Conduct. Additional Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed inspected the markets inside the city.

Ensuring implementation of tariffs and Corona Code of Conduct in Hayatabad markets, ACC Habibullah ensured implementation of official price lists on various shops. Additional Assistant Commissioner Kashif Jan said implementation of official tariffs and follow Corona SOPs in Faqirabad area steps have been taken to provide safety to the general public.

AAC Anwar Akbar Khan ensured implementation of official tariffs and Corona Code of Conduct during his visit to Charsadda road and also imposed fines on various shopkeepers for violating the corona SOPs.

During the operations, 56 shopkeepers were arrested for non-availability of official price list and grocery sales. 37 people were arrested for violations of corona SOPs. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood urged traders to follow the official tariff or price list during Ramadan, avoid hoarding and adulteration and ensure the use of masks in the bazaars.