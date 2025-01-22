DC, PHA DG visit parks, cross-sections to enforce city beautification plan

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari accompanying DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan visited different parks and important cross-sections in the city on Wednesday and decided to upgrade infrastructure and enrich greenery to improve the outlook of the city of saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari accompanying DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan visited different parks and important cross-sections in the city on Wednesday and decided to upgrade infrastructure and enrich greenery to improve the outlook of the city of saints.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered to enforce city's beautification plan, DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said and added that parks would have new recreational facilities including swings besides new benches and walking tracks.

Parks' boundary walls and landscaping would be taken up in the second phase, Bukhari added.

During visits to Aam Khas Bagh, Arts Council Park and Shah Shams Park to oversee ongoing work, he said, CM Maryam Nawaz was paying special attention to extensive plantation, green belts' and parks' upgradation.

DG PHA gave a detailed briefing to DC on parks and green belts improvement plan.

ADCR Muhammad Abu Bakar, ADCG Muhammad Saif and other officials were also accompanying the DC on the occasion.