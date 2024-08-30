Deputy Commissioner Pishin Zahid Khan on Friday directed concerned officers that they would take steps to address the basic problems of the people being faced by them in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Pishin Zahid Khan on Friday directed concerned officers that they would take steps to address the basic problems of the people being faced by them in the area.

He said this while chairing meeting of introductory and performance review of district officers of the Line Department.

The meeting was attended by the district officers of all other departments including education department and health department

In the meeting, the DC was given a detailed briefing on the current status of the education, health and other ongoing development projects in the district.

The deputy commissioner said that all the officers should fulfill their assigned responsibilities and ensure making service to people in well manner.

He said that in this regard, it was necessary that the district officers of all the departments should make the district exemplary by implementing better measures for the sake of public welfare.

While for the proper solution of the daily problems being faced by the people, strong relations and full attendance between the officers and employees are mandatory, he said.

He also instructed that in the field of education and health, provision of facilities in remote disaster areas should be given top priority, whereas the quality of work would be reviewed on all types of public welfare, development projects in the district and no compromise to be made on the timely completion of these development projects and the quality work of them.

APP/ask/arb.