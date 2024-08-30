DC Pishin Directs Officers To Address Public's Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Deputy Commissioner Pishin Zahid Khan on Friday directed concerned officers that they would take steps to address the basic problems of the people being faced by them in the area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Pishin Zahid Khan on Friday directed concerned officers that they would take steps to address the basic problems of the people being faced by them in the area.
He said this while chairing meeting of introductory and performance review of district officers of the Line Department.
The meeting was attended by the district officers of all other departments including education department and health department
In the meeting, the DC was given a detailed briefing on the current status of the education, health and other ongoing development projects in the district.
The deputy commissioner said that all the officers should fulfill their assigned responsibilities and ensure making service to people in well manner.
He said that in this regard, it was necessary that the district officers of all the departments should make the district exemplary by implementing better measures for the sake of public welfare.
While for the proper solution of the daily problems being faced by the people, strong relations and full attendance between the officers and employees are mandatory, he said.
He also instructed that in the field of education and health, provision of facilities in remote disaster areas should be given top priority, whereas the quality of work would be reviewed on all types of public welfare, development projects in the district and no compromise to be made on the timely completion of these development projects and the quality work of them.
APP/ask/arb.
Recent Stories
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Ra ..
Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality
AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..12 minutes ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir1 minute ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery1 minute ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival1 minute ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry5 minutes ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed5 minutes ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality5 minutes ago
-
Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi54 minutes ago
-
Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests54 minutes ago
-
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik58 minutes ago
-
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan1 hour ago