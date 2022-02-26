DC plants a sapling at DHQ Hospital

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar visited the District Headquarters Hospital Narowal and planted a sapling here on Saturday.

District Coordinator Clean & Green Program Qasim Khan, CEO Health Dr Khalid, MS Dr Latif Afzal and others were also present.

On this occasion, the district coordinator gave a briefing to the deputy commissionerregarding tree plantation under the Clean and Green programme.