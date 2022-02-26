DC Plants A Sapling At DHQ Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar visited the District Headquarters Hospital Narowal and planted a sapling here on Saturday.
District Coordinator Clean & Green Program Qasim Khan, CEO Health Dr Khalid, MS Dr Latif Afzal and others were also present.
On this occasion, the district coordinator gave a briefing to the deputy commissionerregarding tree plantation under the Clean and Green programme.