DC plants olive sapling at Canal View Park

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial planted an olive sapling at Canal View Park here on Wednesday as part of the plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, he said people should actively take part in plantation campaign and also take care of the planted saplings.

He said targets set for the plantation drive will be achieved. Planting more sapling was indispensable for making the environment clean and beautiful.

Later, he visited various parts of the park and inspected the cleanliness.