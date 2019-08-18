DC plants sapling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar planted saplings at Deputy Commissioner's Complex here on Sunday. The officers of district administration and other staff were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that tree plantation campaign was being implemented with new vigor and maximum saplings were being planted.

He said that plan is afoot to establish the urban forest around the city to combat air pollution.