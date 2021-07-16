DC plants sapling as part of 'Green Week'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday planted sapling at entry point of Multan Road,as part of 'Green Week' campaign under "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" programme.

He also inaugurated the "Welcome to Bahawalpur" monument prepared by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bahawalpur.

Director General (PHA) Samira Rabbani, Assistant Director (AD) Environment Ansar Abbas and Inspector Environment Waheed Murad Adil were also present.

DC lauded the efforts of PHA's officers and staff for making Bahawalpur green and beautiful.

He also directed to plant more evergreen and shady plants at the entry points of Bahawalpur.

Irfan Ali stressed that we need to pay special attention to take care of these plants.

Later, DC Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the examination center set up for holding of annual examination of intermediate at Government Sadiq Dan Model High school Bahawalpur. He inspected the implementation of discipline and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the examination center.