DC Plants Sapling As Part Of Hindu Panchayat’s Tree Plantation Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, planted a sapling on Friday as part of the Hindu Panchayat’s tree plantation campaign ongoing in the district.
Under this initiative, the Deputy Commissioner planted trees at the minority community’s temple and cremation ground.
Speaking on the occasion, DC said that tree plantation is essential to reduce heat intensity and improve the environment. Leaders of the minority community also participated by planting saplings.
