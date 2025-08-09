Open Menu

DC Plants Sapling As Part Of Hindu Panchayat’s Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

DC plants sapling as part of Hindu Panchayat’s tree plantation drive

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, planted a sapling on Friday as part of the Hindu Panchayat’s tree plantation campaign ongoing in the district.

Under this initiative, the Deputy Commissioner planted trees at the minority community’s temple and cremation ground.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that tree plantation is essential to reduce heat intensity and improve the environment. Leaders of the minority community also participated by planting saplings.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

26 minutes ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

1 hour ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

1 hour ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2025

4 hours ago
UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World ..

UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium

12 hours ago
 Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepen ..

Israel's plan to take control of Gaza risks deepening 'already catastrophic cons ..

12 hours ago
 UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli ..

UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

12 hours ago
 UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & ..

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships

13 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

13 hours ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan