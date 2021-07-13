UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Plants Sapling At BCCI To Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC plants sapling at BCCI to inaugurates tree plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday planted a tree here at Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) to inaugurate the plantation campaign under the "Khidmat Apki Dehlez Per" program.

BCCI President Tanveer Mehmood, Senior Vice President Ghulam Farid, Azra Sheikh, Mohammad Mudassir, Assistant Director Environment also planted trees in the lawn of the chamber.

Former BCCI President Malik Ejaz Nazim, members Omar Farooq, Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Haji Abdul Majeed, Secretary Abeer Haider and other officers were also present on the occasion.

"Plants make our environment green and are a great source of oxygen," the deputy commissioner said while talking on the occasion.

He further said that all members of the society should play their role in making the district further clean and green.

He said the tree plantation was a charity. Environment Inspector Waheed Murad Lashari said that more than one hundred evergreen and flowering plants would be planted in the surrounding area of the BCCI office during the Green Week.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Nasir Chamber Waheed Murad Commerce All

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

12 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

32 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

32 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

32 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.