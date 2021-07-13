DC plants sapling at BCCI to inaugurates tree plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday planted a tree here at Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) to inaugurate the plantation campaign under the "Khidmat Apki Dehlez Per" program.

BCCI President Tanveer Mehmood, Senior Vice President Ghulam Farid, Azra Sheikh, Mohammad Mudassir, Assistant Director Environment also planted trees in the lawn of the chamber.

Former BCCI President Malik Ejaz Nazim, members Omar Farooq, Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Haji Abdul Majeed, Secretary Abeer Haider and other officers were also present on the occasion.

"Plants make our environment green and are a great source of oxygen," the deputy commissioner said while talking on the occasion.

He further said that all members of the society should play their role in making the district further clean and green.

He said the tree plantation was a charity. Environment Inspector Waheed Murad Lashari said that more than one hundred evergreen and flowering plants would be planted in the surrounding area of the BCCI office during the Green Week.