DC Plants Sapling In Fatima Park

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:58 PM

DC plants sapling in Fatima Park

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday planted a sapling at Fatima Park here under the Green Pakistan campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday planted a sapling at Fatima Park here under the Green Pakistan campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that a green environment was imperative for keeping earth clean and protected against multiple hazards.

It is our sacred duty to work together in overcoming the challenges posed by the climatic changes.

He urged the people to participate in tree plantation for reducing the environmental hazards.

He prayed for the safety and unity of the country and wellbeing of the people of Pakistan after planting the sapling.

On the occasion revenue, environment protection agency and other officials of the forest department were present.

