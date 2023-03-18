UrduPoint.com

DC Plants Sapling To Start Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Saturday planted a sapling at Sani Khel area of Dara Adamkhel to start plantation drive in the district.

Director Agriculture, Representatives of 115 wing and elders of the area were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Azmatullah said that plantation is the need of the hour to reduce global warming.

He said that global warming is dangerous so people should take part in this drive and plant maximum sapling to save the area from warming in future.

He said that plantation can play vital role not only against global warming and weather change but to clean the atmosphere and save people from different diseases.

